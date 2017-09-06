PA system to be re-introduced for next year's Blessing of the Graves

A PA system is set to be re-introduced for next year's blessing of the graves at Dowdallshill.



This comes after criticism that, while the ceremony was broadcast via Dundalk FM, there was no on-site audio facility in place.



Councillor Tomás Sharkey officially brought a motion before this week's sitting of the Dundalk Muncipal District council , with the long-standing PA apparatus unanimously restored by all members.



"This year's was was a monumental failure. Thousands of people come from near and far to pay respects to deceased friends and family. It is an annual event where the community comes together. Instead they were faced with a new low in our Age of Austerity.

"Families put great effort into preparing graves for the event. People travelled long distances. The decision not to have speakers and a public address system was wrong. It left thousands of people disappointed. They could not follow the service. Many people were upset that such a special occassion was a shambles.

"What should be a positive and uplifting day became the opposite. We (as council members) do not need a committee to realised that bringing back the PA system is a common sense move.