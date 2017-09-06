Planning lodged for new indoor multi-activity adventure sports complex in Dundalk

Planning permission has been lodged with Louth County Council this week for a new indoor multi-activity adventure sports complex in Dundalk.

The application was lodged by Handlova Ltd T/A Cooley Spring Water Ltd., on 4 September, for the development at Redcow, Old Newry Road, Dundalk, Co Louth

The proposed development consists of a ground floor covering a 4540sq.metres area, with 555sq.m mezzanine floor area and with maximum overall height of 21.45m.

It also seeks permission for car parking, landscaping and associated site development works including demolition of a non-habitable derelict cottage and outbuildings.

A decision is due on the application by 29 October 2017