Weather in Louth Wednesday 6 September 2017

Here is the weather in Louth for today, courtesy of Met Éireann.

It will be a mainly dry day in Louth today, with a mix of cloud and sunnny spells.

Fresh and gusty westerly winds will moderate and become southwesterly this afternoon.

Top temperatures today will be 17 to 19 degrees Celsius.

Tonight there will be clear spells but cloudy, misty periods also. There will be showery rain in places later in the night.

Lowest temperatures tonight will be 11 or 12 degrees Celsius.