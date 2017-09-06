Deaths in Dundalk Wednesday 6 September 2017

The death has occurred of Briege McArdle (née Farrelly) of Ballinfull, Kilcurry, Dundalk, Louth

Peacefully, in the tender and dedicated care of the staff of Carlingford Nursing Home.

Beloved wife of the late Ned, a loving mum to Margaret (McKenna), Denis, Ted, Brigid (McDonnell), Kenneth and the late Arthur and Pat and dear sister of Mona (Rogers), Maeve (Farrelly) and the late Matt, Colm, Michael, Paddy, Denis, Nuala (McCann), Úna (Kinney) and Cissie (Treanor).

Predeceased by her daughter-in-law Patricia and son-in-law Eamonn (McKenna).

She will be sadly missed by her sorrowing daughters, sons, son-in-law Peter, daughter-in-law Sinead, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.



Reposing at home from 1pm on Wednesday.

Removal on Friday at 11.20am, proceeding on foot from Granny’s Bridge, Falmore, at 11.45am, to the Church of the Most Holy Rosary, Brid-a-Crin, arriving for Mass at 12 noon.

Funeral afterwards to the adjoining cemetery.

May She Rest in Peace