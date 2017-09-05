Finalists of this year's Louth Business Awards announced

The finalists of this year's Louth Business Awards were announced yesterday by Dundalk Chamber.

The winners will be announced at the Dundalk Chamber of Commerce Annual Gala Dinner on Saturday 21 October.

Last year’s event was a sell out with over 590 in attendance

Bookings for this year’s event are already coming in, according to Dundalk Chamber and tickets cost €50 per person plus vat.

There will be a competition for the “Best Dressed Gent” on the night sponsored by Tony McDonnell Menswear Earl St. Dundalk and “Best Dressed Lady” sponsored by Mizu and the Chamber’s Presidents Prize for Most Glamorous Couple.

There will be plenty of prizes given away during the evening. Local dignitaries, business leaders and fellow members of the Chamber will attend what promises to be the highlight of the social calendar in Dundalk.

To book tickets for the night, call Brenda or Tina on Tel: 042 9336343 or email brenda@dundalk.ie

The list of finalists in each category have been compiled and are below.

Best Customer Service Award in the retail sector (sponsored by The Carrickdale Hotel and Spa)

Brendan Marmion Paint & Advice Centre

Conlons Food Hall

Smyths Life Pharmacy

Elmay Boutique

Best Shop Front (sponsored by The Argus)

John McCabe Nissan Garage

Kierans Avenue Pharmacy

Mizu Hair and Beauty

Sybil

Relish Café

Best Licensed Premises (sponsored by Diageo)

Carlingford Arms

Fitpatricks Bar & Restaurant

McKeowns Bar

Russell’s Saloon

Lisdoo Bar & Restaurant

Best Dining Experience (sponsored by Dundalk Stadium)

Ballymascanlon House Hotel

Carrickdale Hotel & Spa

PJ O’Hare’s

Riva Restaurant

The Rum House

Relish Café

Best Café / Fast Food Outlet (sponsored by AV Direct)

Bakers Takeaway

Coffee Lounge

Kingfisher Restaurant

Treet & Green

Greenmount Restaurant

Tourism Award (sponsored by Crowne Plaza Dundalk)

An Tain Arts Centre

Boyne Boats Ltd.

Dundalk Stadium

Dundalk Tennis, Badminton & Squash Club

Walking Holiday Ireland

Special Communtiy Group Award (sponsored by Dundalk Credit Union)

Cooley Peninsula Cardiac First Responder Scheme

Dundalk Special Olympics Club

Louth Volunteer Centre (LVC)

Parksrun Dundalk

Special Needs Active Parents

St Patricks Parish Soup Kitchen / Food Parcels

Best New Business Under 5 years (sponsored by Oriel Hub)

3rd Place Coffee House

Knead Artisan Bakery, Café & Deli

Simply Fit Food

The Drone Guys

Best Emerging Business (sponsored by Local Enterprise Office Louth)

CX+ Sport

ECC Design & Engineering LTD

Smarmore Castle Private Clinic

Sync IT

Vava Voom

Corporate Social Responsibility Award (sponsored by Prometric)

Marshes Shopping Centre

Leinster Environmentals

Matthews.ie

Business Growth Award (sponsored by VHI Healthcare)

Intact Software

Value Centre Cash & Carry

Sevens Cabs and Coaches Rental Ltd

Leinster Environmentals

Professional Services Award (sponsored by M1 Document Solutions)

DFP Pension & Investment Consultants

Friel & McGahon Dental

Keystone Insurance Ltd

PKF-FPM Accountants Limited

Sherry FitzGerald Carroll



Innovation & Technology Award (sponsored by Net1.ie)

OpenHydro Group Ltd.

Prometric

Suretank Limited

Climote LTD

Best Training Initiative Award (sponsored by Louth Meath Education & Training Board)

Aura Leisure Centre Dundalk

Colourtrend Paint and Wallpaper Store

DkIT Sport

Inglot Cosmetics Dundalk

Clarks Shop Dundalk

Best Exporter of the year award (sponsored by Enterprise Ireland)

Bellurgan Precision Engineering Ltd.

Foxpak Flexibles Ltd.

Horseware

The Authentic Food Company

Business to Business Award (sponsored by AIB Bank)

Dash

Gecko Governance

The Digital Bakery

McArdle Skeath

Employee / PA of the year Award (sponsored by Servisource Recruitment)

Niamh Hoey – Keystone Insurance

Caoimhe Nugent – Loughran Family Malt

John Foran- Sevens Cabs and Coaches

Niamh Hanlon – McArdle Skeath

Environmental Awareness Award (sponsored by Recruitment Plus)

Cleaner Earth Recycling

Crowne Plaza Dundalk

Imperial Hotel

Climote LTD

Leinster Environmentals

Matthews.ie

McArdle Skeath

The Authentic Food Company

Lifetime Award for Contribtion to Louth