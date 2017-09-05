Finalists of this year's Louth Business Awards announced
Winners announced Saturday 21 October
The finalists of this year's Louth Business Awards were announced yesterday by Dundalk Chamber.
The winners will be announced at the Dundalk Chamber of Commerce Annual Gala Dinner on Saturday 21 October.
Last year’s event was a sell out with over 590 in attendance
Bookings for this year’s event are already coming in, according to Dundalk Chamber and tickets cost €50 per person plus vat.
There will be a competition for the “Best Dressed Gent” on the night sponsored by Tony McDonnell Menswear Earl St. Dundalk and “Best Dressed Lady” sponsored by Mizu and the Chamber’s Presidents Prize for Most Glamorous Couple.
There will be plenty of prizes given away during the evening. Local dignitaries, business leaders and fellow members of the Chamber will attend what promises to be the highlight of the social calendar in Dundalk.
To book tickets for the night, call Brenda or Tina on Tel: 042 9336343 or email brenda@dundalk.ie
The list of finalists in each category have been compiled and are below.
Best Customer Service Award in the retail sector (sponsored by The Carrickdale Hotel and Spa)
- Brendan Marmion Paint & Advice Centre
- Conlons Food Hall
- Smyths Life Pharmacy
- Elmay Boutique
Best Shop Front (sponsored by The Argus)
- John McCabe Nissan Garage
- Kierans Avenue Pharmacy
- Mizu Hair and Beauty
- Sybil
- Relish Café
Best Licensed Premises (sponsored by Diageo)
- Carlingford Arms
- Fitpatricks Bar & Restaurant
- McKeowns Bar
- Russell’s Saloon
- Lisdoo Bar & Restaurant
Best Dining Experience (sponsored by Dundalk Stadium)
- Ballymascanlon House Hotel
- Carrickdale Hotel & Spa
- PJ O’Hare’s
- Riva Restaurant
- The Rum House
- Relish Café
Best Café / Fast Food Outlet (sponsored by AV Direct)
- Bakers Takeaway
- Coffee Lounge
- Kingfisher Restaurant
- Treet & Green
- Greenmount Restaurant
Tourism Award (sponsored by Crowne Plaza Dundalk)
- An Tain Arts Centre
- Boyne Boats Ltd.
- Dundalk Stadium
- Dundalk Tennis, Badminton & Squash Club
- Walking Holiday Ireland
Special Communtiy Group Award (sponsored by Dundalk Credit Union)
- Cooley Peninsula Cardiac First Responder Scheme
- Dundalk Special Olympics Club
- Louth Volunteer Centre (LVC)
- Parksrun Dundalk
- Special Needs Active Parents
- St Patricks Parish Soup Kitchen / Food Parcels
Best New Business Under 5 years (sponsored by Oriel Hub)
- 3rd Place Coffee House
- Knead Artisan Bakery, Café & Deli
- Simply Fit Food
- The Drone Guys
Best Emerging Business (sponsored by Local Enterprise Office Louth)
- CX+ Sport
- ECC Design & Engineering LTD
- Smarmore Castle Private Clinic
- Sync IT
- Vava Voom
Corporate Social Responsibility Award (sponsored by Prometric)
- Marshes Shopping Centre
- Leinster Environmentals
- Matthews.ie
Business Growth Award (sponsored by VHI Healthcare)
- Intact Software
- Value Centre Cash & Carry
- Sevens Cabs and Coaches Rental Ltd
- Leinster Environmentals
Professional Services Award (sponsored by M1 Document Solutions)
- DFP Pension & Investment Consultants
- Friel & McGahon Dental
- Keystone Insurance Ltd
- PKF-FPM Accountants Limited
- Sherry FitzGerald Carroll
Innovation & Technology Award (sponsored by Net1.ie)
- OpenHydro Group Ltd.
- Prometric
- Suretank Limited
- Climote LTD
Best Training Initiative Award (sponsored by Louth Meath Education & Training Board)
- Aura Leisure Centre Dundalk
- Colourtrend Paint and Wallpaper Store
- DkIT Sport
- Inglot Cosmetics Dundalk
- Clarks Shop Dundalk
Best Exporter of the year award (sponsored by Enterprise Ireland)
- Bellurgan Precision Engineering Ltd.
- Foxpak Flexibles Ltd.
- Horseware
- The Authentic Food Company
Business to Business Award (sponsored by AIB Bank)
- Dash
- Gecko Governance
- The Digital Bakery
- McArdle Skeath
Employee / PA of the year Award (sponsored by Servisource Recruitment)
- Niamh Hoey – Keystone Insurance
- Caoimhe Nugent – Loughran Family Malt
- John Foran- Sevens Cabs and Coaches
- Niamh Hanlon – McArdle Skeath
Environmental Awareness Award (sponsored by Recruitment Plus)
- Cleaner Earth Recycling
- Crowne Plaza Dundalk
- Imperial Hotel
- Climote LTD
- Leinster Environmentals
- Matthews.ie
- McArdle Skeath
- The Authentic Food Company
Lifetime Award for Contribtion to Louth
- To be announced on the night
