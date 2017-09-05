Louth farmers represent Leinster in All-Ireland Awards

Martin and Patrick Hickey, who are farming in Bohernamoe, Ardee, were named North Leinster Regional Finalist in the “Hybrid Barley Grower of the Year 2017” awards which took place on the 29th August.



The competition, which had participation from farmers across the country, aims to reward farmers who have leveraged the unique strengths in Hybrid Barley’s genetics in order to grow an outstanding crop.



Three regional finalists along with their advisors were acknowledged at the ceremony. Martin and Patrick were recognised alongside their advisor Conor Dobson from Teagasc for the agronomic support he provided.

Speaking at the event was Tim O’Donovan, Technical Director at Seedtech; “This competition aims to showcase the good work farmers up and down the country are doing in order to maximise the potential that Hybrid Barley presents. We assessed this competition primarily on yield, but also on a range of different factors including grain quality and crop records. All three finalists and their advisors have taken simple agronomic steps to achieve more grain and more profit with their Hybrid Barley crop.”

On receiving their award the Hickeys, who achieved 4.42 tonnes/acre with their crop of Hybrid Barley, said “Hybrid Barley is part of the latest technology advancements coming to the tillage sector and an important part of ensuring we continue to progress our business. We were really happy with the performance of the crop in this year’s harvest both in terms of yield and the quality of the grain. I would like to thank my advisor Conor Dobson from Teagasc for the role he played in achieving these strong results.”

Conor Dobson added: “The Hickey’s are very progressive farmers who constantly strive to improve their farm’s profitability in a sustainable way; which I’ve been working with them to achieve. The crops performance in this year’s harvest was excellent and it’s great to have Martin and Patrick’s great work acknowledged.”