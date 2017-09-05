Cooley Distillery development granted planning permission by Louth County Council

Cooley Distillery have been granted planning permission by Louth County Council, for development works at their site in Riverstown.

The distillery which is owned by Japanese group Beam Suntory made the application in June.

The details for the development are as follows:

Permission for an extension to the existing spirit bund area to include 5 no. bunded spirit tanks (10.335m high

and 4m in diameter).

A new external metal access stairs and high and low level gantry walkways. A 3m high palisade security fence with access gate around the external access stairs area.

A 2.45m high concrete/masonry block wall with 1.2m high palisade fence over same surrounding the proposed new tanks.

Alterations to the existing spirit bund area to include: - Replace the existing concrete post and mesh fencing with palisade security fencing to match the height of the existing fencing.

Replace the existing access gate to the spirit bund area. To include all associated site development works.