Louth TD Gerry Adams to seek re-election as Sinn Féin president

Sinn Féin Leader Gerry Adams said he will seek re-election as the party president in November and then outline his own future intentions.

He told a meeting of his party's elected representatives that he will set out the "planned process of generational change" at the party's Ard Fheis.

Mr Adams said too that the party wants to be in Government.

"We have no ambition to be part of the system. Our ambition is to change it. That means we must be in government- North and South," he said.

However, the Sinn Féin leader insisted there will be no return to the Assembly or Executive at Stormont without a stand-alone Irish Language Act.

The party also wants a referendum on Irish unity within five years.

Mr Adams was speaking at start of the Sinn Féin think-in ahead of the Dáil resuming later this month.

The two-day meeting in Co Meath is likely to focus on the current talks aimed at restoring power-sharing in Northern Ireland.

It is just over a fortnight until the Dáil meets for the first time since the summer break, but the political parties will this week begin planning for the new term.

It is expected there will also be a focus on the next general election, with the party honing policies on health and housing, two of the issues expected to dominate debate in Leinster House this autumn.

Budget Day will come just three weeks after the Dáil term begins and Sinn Féin is adamant that any extra money available on 10 October should not be used for tax cuts.

There will also be a spotlight today on the party's view about possibly entering coalition after the next election.