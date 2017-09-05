Dundalk IT student performs at All-Ireland Final in Croke Park
MUSIC
A DKIT student was among those to provide the interval entertainment at last weekend’s All-Ireland Hurling final in Croke Park.
Miceal Mullen, a music student at the local institute, performed before a crowd of more than 83,000 at GAA HQ, with his local Trad band Cúig treating attendees to their unique blend of rock-based traditional Irish style of music.
Their
The US gigs came on the back of a demanding three-week European tour, taking in France, Spain, Holland and Italy, their performances to packed venues drawing critical acclaim and capturing first-class reviews. And they’ll be back on the continent later in the year for a scheduled 22-gig tour of Germany in October.
Closer to home, Cúig
Currently enjoying massive success, it’s easy to forget these tremendously talented musicians are still in their formative years and, while the five are still in education at their respective schools and colleges, they undoubtedly have a bright future ahead of them at the forefront of the traditional Irish music industry across the globe.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on