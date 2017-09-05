House prices in Louth continue to rise

New figures released by the the Institute of Professional Auctioneers & Valuers (IPAV) show that for the first six months of 2017, the average house price in Louth was €186,667.

The Institute of Professional Auctioneers & Valuers, which represents over 1,100 auctioneers and valuers throughout Ireland released the Residential Property Price Barometer today.

The report covers prices achieved for homes sold and will be published every six months.

It shows that average property in Louth was as follows:



2-bed apartment - €98,344 - €1,322 per sq. metre

3-bed semi-detached - €186,667 - €1,998 per sq. metre

4-bed semi-detached - €231,667 - €1,887 per sq. metre

The last figures reported by the Dundalk Democrat in July coming from the CSO, showed that the average house price in May 2017 was €184,497.

While the figures from the CSO reported May are from a different source, when looked at in conjunction with these figures, it suggests that house prices in Louth are continuing to rise.

Commenting on the IPAV report, Pat Davitt, IPAV’s Chief Executive, said that the forthcoming Budget is an opportunity for the Government to address some of the major impediments that are keeping the housing market in what he called “dysfunctional territory.”

'The October Budget must bring radical new measures to rapidly increase housing supply, not piecemeal initiatives of which we’ve had an oversupply.

'Such must involve lowering three things - the cost of building, the cost of building finance and the myriad of local authority impediments to building.”

Mr Davitt said IPAV is also calling on the Government to retain the Help-to-Buy (HTB) scheme.

'Last week’s comments by the Chief Executive of the Housing Agency to the effect that it’s very disruptive announcing things, starting and stopping them, were well made. That has certainly been an issue impacting confidence in house building,' he said.

'Any curtailment of the HTB scheme now would have a negative effect on housing supply and would further damage the rental market.

'The scheme, however, should be extended to second hand properties outside of Dublin to help bridge the gap in house prices between second hand and new homes and so encourage builders to build outside of Dublin.'

Mr Davitt also said that Irish interest rates continue to be too high.

'Many with mortgages, particularly those taken out in recent years, will never have experienced interest rate increases. It may be new to them in 2018, especially given that the influential German economy is powering ahead.

'However, interest rates here are still way ahead of the European norm with very little competition in the Irish market, not to mention the absence of real long-term fixed interest rates.

'The norm here for fixed rates is two to three years while in other countries rates can be fixed for 20 years, or in some cases for the lifetime of a mortgage.'

He said recent reports that the entry into Ireland of the German community orientated bank, Sparkasse, is being met with less than enthusiasm by officialdom because of its likely impact on Irish pillar banks are “worrying”.