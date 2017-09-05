Deaths in Dundalk Tuesday 5 September 2017

The death has occurred of Pauline (Petronella) O'Hanlon (née Milne) of Lennon Melia Terrace, Dundalk, Louth

Peacefully surrounded by her family in the kind and gentle care of the staff in Blackrock Abbey Nursing Home

Pre deceased by her parents Eoin and Juliana brothers Raymond, Ronnie, Dermot.

Beloved wife of Thomas and cherished mother Fidelma, Eugene, Ambrose, Deirdre, Raymond, Colette, Aiden, Paul and the late Shane.

Pauline will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her husband, daughters, sons, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers Thomas and Desmond, sisters Bernadette and Juliana, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.



Reposing at her home from Tuesday morning. Removal on Thursday morning at 10.30am walking to St. Nicholas' Church arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am.

Thereafter walking to St. Patrick's Cemetery for burial.

House private on Thursday morning.



The Family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks and appreciation to all the Nurses and staff at Blackrock Abbey Nursing Home, for the care shown to their mother Pauline over the last number of years, a special word of thanks is extended to Nurse Maria.

May She Rest In Peace.

The death has occurred of Rosaleen (Rosh) Mc Garricle (née Mc Court) of Drive One, Muirhevnamor, Dundalk, Louth

On Monday 4th September 2017 peacefully at her residence.

Predeceased by her husband Paddy, Very deeply regretted by her loving family, son Colin, daughters Helen and Siobhan, sister Peggy Mc Gailey, son-in law Sean, grandchildren Sarah, Aishling, Paul and Claire, great- grandsons Robert and Nathan, nephews, nieces, extended family relatives, neighbours and friends.



​Reposing at her residence Drive One, Muirhevnamor, from 12 noon to 9pm Tuesday and Wednesday.

Removal on Thursday morning at 10.40am proceeding on foot to The Church of The Holy Family arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am, followed by burial in Saint Patrick's Cemetery Dundalk.

Family Flowers Only Please.

Donations if desired to The Irish Cancer Society.

May Her Soul Rest In Peace

