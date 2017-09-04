UPDATE: Gardai release man arrested in relation to Drogheda double murder

Gardaí in Drogheda Garda Station, investigating a double murder at the Rossnaree Hotel in Drogheda in 1987, have released from custody, without charge, a man arrested this morning, Monday September 4.

The man was arrested in the Dublin area and had been detained at Drogheda Garda Station under the provisions of Section 30 – Offences Against the State Act 1939.

The man had been arrested as part of the investigation into the murder of Thomas “Ta” Power and John O’Reilly at The Rossnaree Hotel in Drogheda in January 1987.