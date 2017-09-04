BREAKING | Man arrested in relation to double murder at Louth hotel

Gardaí have this morning made an arrest in relation to a 1987 double-homicide in Louth.



A man in his 60s has been arrested in relation to the murders which were committed at The Rossnaree Hotel in Drogheda.

He is currently detained at Drogheda Garda Station under the provisions of Section 30 – Offences Against the State Act 1939.





THE CASE

The deceased, Thomas “Ta” Power and John O’Reilly, arrived at the hotel at approximately 4.30pm on the night of the incident.



At approximately 5.15pm, three men drove into the car park of the hotel in brown Toyota Cressida.



Two of the men entered the hotel, one of whom looked into the dining room to find it was closed. The two men approached the bar, they pulled nylon stockings over their faces and entered. Once inside they produced firearms and began firing.

The four men attempted to escape. The two gunmen fled from the hotel to the awaiting Toyota.