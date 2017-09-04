Weather in Louth Monday 4 September 2017

Here is the weather in Louth today courtesy of Met Éireann.

There will be some bright spells in Louth this morning but by and large it will be dull and damp, with patchy rain this afternoon.

Highest temperatures today will be 18 to 21 degrees Celsius with mainly light southwest winds.

Tonight, rain will spread to all areas over the course of the night.

Lowest temperatures will be 11 or 12 degrees Celsius, with winds mainly light to moderate southwesterly.

The solar UV index will be low to moderate for Monday.