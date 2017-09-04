Deaths in Dundalk Monday 4 September 2017

The death has occurred of Angela Warren (née Farrrelly) Ard Easmuinn, Dundalk, Louth

Peacefully in the wonderful care of Moorhall Lodge, Ardee on 1st September 2017.

Angela, beloved wife of the late Gerard and dear mother of John, Angela and Brian and loving grandmother of Diarmuid, Leah, Neil and the late Orla and great grandmother of Oisín, Ciarán, and Ross.

Deeply regretted by her sons, daughter, grandchildren, great grandchildren, daughter in law Joan and Andrea, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.



Reposing in Moorhall Lodge, Ardee, from 2pm until 6pm on Sunday. Removal on Monday morning at 10.15am to the Church of the Holy Redeemer, arriving for Mass at 11 o'clock. Burial afterwards in St. Patrick's Cemetery.

May She Rest in Peace

The death has occurred of Rita Mulvenna (née Donnelly) of 11, Villas 1, Muirhevnamor, Dundalk, Louth

Peacefully, at home, surrounded by her loving family.

Beloved wife of Hugo, adored mam of Conchuír, Róise, Tiarnán, Conall and the late Eamónn, devoted nanny of Fiannagh, Ceadaoin, Ealadh, Caoilainn, Odhnagh, Eamónn, Aodhán, Faolán and Conall Ớg and dear sister of Jackie, Eddie, Rosemary, Paul, Michael, Jim and the late Kevin.

She will be sadly missed by her sorrowing family, relatives and many friends.



Reposing at home from 7pm on Friday.

Removal on Monday at 10.20am, to the Church of the Holy Family, arriving for Mass at 11am, followed by private cremation.

No flowers please. Donations, if desired, to Palliative Care c/o Quinn’s Funeral Homes, Dundalk.

May She Rest in Peace