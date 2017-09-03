Dundalk family make appeal for missing daughter

A Dundalk family has made an appeal on Facebook today to help locate their missing daughter.

Shannon Broadhurst has been missing since 8pm on Friday night, according to a Facebook post the family made.

On her brother Glen Broadhurst’s Facebook page, he appealed to people for their assistance,

‘Can everyone please keep a look out for my sister Shannon broadhurst she's has been missing since Friday night at 8:15 if anyone sees her were abouts contact me or my mother Kathleen Broadhurst’

The family ask that if anyone has information on Shannon, to contact them or Dundalk Garda Station at 042 9335577.