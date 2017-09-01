€1.5 million to help Louth families' back to school costs

Government funding of over €1.5 million has been paid out, to help meet the costs of going back to school, for 4719 families in Louth.

This is according to Fine Gael TD, Fergus O'Dowd.

The Back to School allowance is paid to parents to assist them in purchasing uniforms and footwear for the return to school this week.

This year, children and parents benefitted from an increase of up to €50 from the scheme.

Deputy O'Dowd said, 'I am delighted to announce that nearly 5,000 local families have benefitted from this funding.

'Parents face significant costs at the start of every school year. The Back to School Clothing and Footwear Allowance is one of the single most effective ways for the Government to help families with school costs.

'This year some 194,000 children around the country will benefit from an increase to the payment of up to €50.

'Fine Gael is committed to ensuring that the Government offers a helping hand when it’s needed, to ensure everyone gets a fair chance and reaches their full potential.

'By helping parents with back to school costs, providing 2,800 extra teachers and 1,000 extra SNA's(Special Needs Assistants) in our schools around the country, we will create a Republic of Opportunity and a brighter future for the children of Ireland.'