New transport measures to be tested in Louth in September

European Mobility Week takes place this year from 16 to 22 September and Louth County Council will be using the week to test new transport measures and get feedback from the public.

The week is seen as providing the perfect opportunity for Louth County Council to present sustainable mobility alternatives to local residents.

It also gives the opportunity to explain the challenges that towns are facing in order to induce behavioural change and make progress towards creating a more sustainable transport strategy for the County.

It is also an excellent opportunity for local stakeholders to get together and discuss the different aspects of mobility and air quality, find innovative solutions to reduce car-use and thus emissions, and test new technologies or planning measures.

European Mobility Week 2017 will be celebrated under the theme of "Clean, shared and intelligent mobility", using the call-to-action "Sharing gets you further."

The theme focuses on the concept of sharing. By using shared forms of transport we can reduce our expenses and lower our carbon footprint.

Studies show that embracing shared mobility can have a positive impact on our towns and cities: each shared car, for example, takes approximately 15 private cars off the road.

Louth County Council in conjunction with GoCar is running a pilot scheme with a review after 6 months.

GoCar has been operating since 2008 with over 8000 members and 160 cars in Dublin and Cork.

Car sharing allows people to rent cars for as little as an hour, using a booking system to reserve the vehicle and in-car technology to unlock the car and drive.

It is ideal for people who only need occasional access to a vehicle and also allows those who cannot afford a car the opportunity to drive on a pay per use basis. Fuel, tax, insurance and maintenance are all included.

There will be three vehicles available for hire in both Dundalk and Drogheda.

Initially a space on Park Street, Dundalk was selected for use but following consultation with Dundalk BIDS and local traders, Louth County Council will be relocating this space.

The locations are as follows:

Dundalk Locations – Boyds Car Park and Bridge Street

Drogheda Locations – Fair Street, Murdock’s Car Park & Donore Road Car Park

The parking locations are selected to service transport hubs, residential areas and town centre trading areas. The Council will facilitate an engaged review with all stakeholders before the pilot ends.