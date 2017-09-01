Dundalk's M.A.D Youth Theatre is looking for new members

M.A.D Youth Theatre is hosting their 7th annual open day on Thursday 14th of September at the Hagan House the Ramparts.

They are looking for young people aged 12 to 21 years old from all back grounds with an interest in drama to join them. This open day is for anyone to come see what MADYT is all about and experience a typical drama workshop.

M.A.D Youth Theatres programme has a lot to offer current and new members. Last season they took part in performance festivals, Louth Youth Theatre residentials, exchanges with Authors Theatre Organisation from Russia and produced two original plays and A Midsummer Nights Dream by William Shakespeare.

The season saw collaborative projects with Dundalk Youth Centre and most recently, member Georgia Cooney landing a role in Youth Theatres Irelands National Youth Theatre cast of Rossums Universal Robots by Karel Čapek which had a sold out run in the Abbey Theatre Peacock Stage.

Each year the youth theatre organisation raises the bar on its artistic programming and opportunities for the young people since its launch in 2011. This season will be bigger and better than ever, with new opportunities on the horizon.

Members participating in the youth theatre have been profoundly affected through their participation.

The programme not only caters for artistic development but social and personal growth.

One member, Hazel Mulholland has this to say about how being a member has helped her:

'MAD Youth Theatre helped me restore my confidence in myself. I made new friends and tried out for parts in movies!!!

'Of all the drama classes I've gone to, MAD YT has felt most like home.'

'M.A.D Youth Theatre is an exceptional environment for those with an interest in theatre, acting, history, the arts in general. It encompasses an all round feel good vibe with all who partake in the theatre group.

'There is the encouragement of trust, comradery, support and communication. Kwasie and team have a fabulous knack for making kids feel at ease, which enables their light to shine!', says Sinead Mitchell

'We are more than a drama group, we’re a family. We would encourage any young person to join, it’s a place where they can belong and do the thing they love and experience new and exciting things.

'MAD YT is for everyone and we don’t care who you are or where you are from, here you are treated equally and celebrated for your individuality' says youth theatre leader Gerry Ball.

The open day takes place on Thursday 14 September from 5.30pm to 7.30pm for ages 12 to 21.

MADYT Jrs takes place on Wednesday 20 September from 4pm to 5pm for ages 6 to 11 year old.

Contact 083 1404747 or email ytfordundalk@gmail.com for more details.