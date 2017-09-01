Weather in Louth Friday 1 September 2017

Here is the weather in Louth today courtesy of Met Éireann.

It will be a clear, dry and bright day in Louth today with light breezes.

It will be sunny and after a cool start, temperatures will rise to between 17 and 19 degrees Celsius.

Tonight it will be cool and dry with clear spells.

Minimum temperatures will be 5 to 8 degrees.

The solar UV index will be moderate.