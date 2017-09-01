Deaths in Dundalk Friday 1 September 2017

The death has occurred of Tony McGeough of Barrack Street, Dundalk, Louth

Tony McGeough, Thursday 31st August 2017, suddenly at his residence, Predeceased by his daughter Elaine.

Very deeply regretted by his loving wife Frances (née Mc Elligott), son Stephen, daughters Sandra, Pamela and Karen, sisters Margaret, Kathleen, Philomena, Patricia and Teresa, sons-in-law Paul and Scott, daughter-in-law Mary, grandchildren Ciara, Seán, Molly, Ellie and Alexander, brothers and sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.



​Reposing at Shevlin's Funeral Home, Barrack Street from Friday evening 6pm to 9pm.

Removal on Saturday morning at 10.45am proceeding on foot to Saint Joseph's Redemptorist Church arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am followed by burial in Saint Patrick's Cemetery, Dundalk.

May He Rest In Peace