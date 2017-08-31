79-year-old man targeted during aggravated burglary in Louth

A 79-year-old man who is housebound was the victim of an aggravated burglary in Louth yesterday.

A family member has said the two culprits broke in the front door and initially told the man that they were gardaí before they stole €3,500 in cash and other items from him.

A garda spokesperson said "Gardaí in Louth are investigating an aggravated burglary at a house on Duleek St, Drogheda."

"The incident occurred at approximately 12.20pm when two males entered the house of an elderly male in his late 70s.

"One man is described as tall, dark haired and wearing dark clothing. The second man is described as being shorter and wearing light coloured clothing," the spokesperson said.

They added: "The suspects left the house with a sum of money. No arrests have been made and no injuries were reported and investigations are ongoing."