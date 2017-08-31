REVEALED: Car travel remains most popular way to get to work in Louth

Figures released by the CSO today show that the majority of working commuter in Louth travel by car.

In April 2016, 32,993 working commuters in County Louth (68.6%) travelled to work by car, compared to 65.6% of commuters nationally.

While 9.3% of working commuters nationally used public transport, just 6.3% of those in Louth did so. A further 2.2% cycled, while 10.3% walked

Commuters in Louth had an average travel time of 27.7 minutes, compared to 26.3 minutes in 2011.

This is marginally lower than the national average of 28.2 minutes.

Almost one in three Louth commuters (29.9%) were travelling for less than 15 minutes, compared to 32.3% in Census 2011.

There were 28,431 Louth residents working in the county, while 7,020 people commuted into the county for work.

A further 11,852 people commuted to work outside the county, giving a net loss of 4,832 in the working population.

With regards to student commuters in Louth, among primary school children, 57.4% travelled to school by car, while 26.8% (4,352) walked.

The percentage travelling by bus fell to 9.5% from 11.4% in 2011, while 1.1% of students cycled to school.

The number of secondary school children walking to school increased by 270 to 2,278, accounting for 22.2% of secondary students, while 40.8% went to school by car, compared to 40.9% in 2011.

One in three (32.2%) travelled by bus, while 0.9% cycled to school.