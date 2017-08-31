Well-known Dundalk shop set for major redevelopment

The XL Store on the Dundalk's Point Road is set for a major overhaul.



Michael and Martina Dillion have sought permission for redevelopment at the site.



The plans centre on the demolition of the existing two-storey building comprising of a retail unit at ground floor level and living accommodation over same. The pair are also seeking to level off the adjoining single story, derelict hose and outbuildings.



In place of the existing structure will come a a four-storey building (12m high) comprising of a retail unit with ancillary office and store at ground floor level.



Three two-bedroom apartments with roof top gardens will also be incorporated at the northern end of the site, with two single bed units (one block) at the end of the site.