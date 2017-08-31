WATCH | Dundalk motorist has lucky escape after car hits ditch and then swerves into their path

Driver's dashcam records the moment an oncoming car crashes into a ditch and then swerves into their path

Dundalk motorist has lucky escape

A car driver heading towards Dundalk from Blackrock, had a lucky escape when they narrowly avoided a head-on crash after a car swerved over to the wrong side of the road.

The video was shared on Youtube yesterday. It is unknown if there were any injuries in the incident.