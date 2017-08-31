Weather in Louth Thursday 31 August 2017

Here is the weather in Louth today, courtesy of Met Éireann.

Today will start off cool but mostly sunny and dry to begin with.

Scattered showers will return this afternoon and this evening, some will be locally heavy and there will be the possibility of thunder.

Highest temperatures will be 15 to 18 degrees Celsius in light northwesterly breezes.

Tonight showers will die out quickly and it will be dry with long clear spells.

Lowest temperatures will be 7 to 9 degrees Celsius in light northwesterly breezes.

The UV index for today is moderate.