Local Improvement Scheme (LIS) may soon re-open for private road improvements in Louth

The Department of Rural and Community Development are carrying out a survey to ascertain the level of interest in the Local Improvement Scheme (LIS).

This is according to Fianna Fáil TD Declan Breathnach, who had this to say on the matter:

'This scheme is for non-county roads only - To be eligible, the road on which works are to be carried out must be in private ownership and must:

Provide access to parcels of land of which at least two are owned or occupied by different persons, or

Provide access for harvesting purposes (including turf or seaweed) for two or more persons, or shall in the opinion of the road authority by used by the public – definition of such road is a road which may connect two public roads or give access to a beach or commonage and thus serve the local community.

'A financial contribution must be received from the applicants towards the cost of the Local Improvement Scheme.

'Those interested in the scheme should contact my office or the Roads Department of Louth County Council so that your road / laneway can be included in a list which the County Council will be compiling' said Deputy Breathnach.

'I will be asking the Minister to open this scheme up to 3rd class roads which I feel should be included in a scheme such as this.

'Many 3rd class county roads are in a shocking state as these roads get overlooked all the time in favour of busier roads when funding is allocated', concluded Deputy Breathnach.