Weather in Louth Wednesday 30 August 2017

Here is the weather in Louth today, courtesy of Met Éireann.

It will be mainly dry this morning in Louth with sunny spells.

Showers will extend eastwards through the late morning and early afternoon and will become widespread,

Showers will continue into the evening, becoming heavy in places and sometimes thundery.

Highest temperatures will be 17 or 18 degrees Celsius in mostly light westerly breezes.

Showers will die out gradually tonight leaving clear spells with patches of fog or mist developing overnight.

Lowest temperatures will be 7 to 9 degrees Celsius.

The solar UV index for today is moderate.