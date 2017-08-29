AA Roadwatch report collision on M1 Motorway

Donard McCabe

Louth commuters are advised to drive with caution following reports from AA Roadwatch of a collision on the M1 Motorway.

The collision took place on the M1 northbound between J7 Julianstown and J8 Duleek.

In is not yet clear if there have been any casualties in the incident.