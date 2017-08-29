Less than two weeks until Bessbrook annual Threshing Day

Bessbrook District Vintage Tractor Club hold their annual Threshing Day on Saturday 9th September at 12noon at 70 Maytown Road Bessbrook.

Old threshing machinery will be on display and working at the event and all vintage vehicles are welcome on the day.

As well as the threshing, there will be plenty of fun and activities for both adults and kids.

Magic shows and balloon modelling displays take place throughout the afternoon and there will be face painting, reptiles, small animals and bouncy castles.

A refreshment tent & home baking will be available on the day.

There will also be an auction for valuable items including signed Ulster rugby jersey and ball and the raffle for ride on lawn mower & £1000 holiday voucher will take place.

All proceeds raised are in aid of Southern Area Hospice Services.

For more information go to the Bessbrook District Vintage Tractor Club Facebook page.