Gardaí issue warning to local traders after spate of shoplifting in Dundalk

Gardaí in Dundalk are warning local shop owners to be ever more vigilant after a series of shoplifting offences were reported across the last week.



The Marshes Shopping Centre was hit three times across a 24-hour period from Thursday (August 24) into Friday, with Penneys, Boots and Dunnes Stores the outlets in question.



Those offences came after three youths stole a significant amount of alcohol from the Tesco unit in Dundalk town centre.



The culprits made off in the direction of Stapleton Drive and officers are appealing for anyone with information to make contact. The incident occurred at approximately 9.20pm on Tuesday (August 22).



A shoplifting offence was also reported at Smyths Toys Superstore in the Dundalk Retail Park after five females entered the premises at 5pm on Saturday (August 26), before fleeing with several items.



They are said to have left the scene in a blue Seat saloon. CCTV is currently being examined and an investigation is underway.