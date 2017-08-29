No new Local Authority Houses built in Louth since 2013

Figures available on the Department of Housing website, show that Louth County Council did not build any local authority houses in Louth between 2014 and Q3 2016.

These figures do not take into account other housing programmes undertaken by Louth County Council, including the Rebuilding Ireland programme, rentals and acquisitions.

The last year Louth County Council built new local authority houses was in 2013, when they built 38 houses.

With regard to acquisitions, Louth County Council acquired 40 houses in the first three quarters of 2016.

In 2015 they acquired 41 but in 2014 Louth County Council did not acquire any houses at all.

One of the initiatives Louth County Council have engaged with is the vacanthomes.ie database, where a national database of vacant houses is being collated.

They are calling on the public to report vacant houses on the database so they can be brought back into use.

It is believed the site will generate more opportunities for citizens and their communities to access housing and allow the creation of new homes from existing vacant dwellings in an environmentally sustainable manner.