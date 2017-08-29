Deaths in Dundalk Tuesday 29 August 2017

The death has occurred of Florence (Florrie) Rafferty (née Hagan) of Ballagan, Greenore, Louth

Peacefully, at home, in her 94th year, surrounded by her loving family.

Beloved wife of the late Nicholas and adored mother of Joe, Beda, Ollie, Micheál, Dominic, Margaret, Nicholas, Eugene, Declan, Anne, Paul, Rachel and the late Aileen and her baby brother and sister, who died in infancy.

She will be sadly missed by her sorrowing sons, daughters, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at home from 10am on Tuesday. Removal on Wednesday at 10.15am, to the Church of Our Lady, Star of the Sea, Boher, arriving for Mass at 11am.

Funeral afterwards to adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to The Birches, Rathabbey c/o Quinn’s Funeral Homes.

House private on Wednesday, please.

May She Rest in Peace

The death has occurred of Rosalba (Rose) O'Hare (née Nordone) of 53 Marian Park, Dundalk, Louth

Peacefully surrounded by her loving family in the kind and gentle care of the staff at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda.

Daughter of the late Carmina & Gertrude of Bridge House, Rampart.

Predeceased by her husband Patsy, infant grand-daughter Siobhan, sisters Dominica (Pinkie) recently on the 8th of July 2017, Philomena, Pauline, Kathleen, brothers Tony, Dessie, John, Leo and Freddie.

Rose will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her daughters, Theresa McKeown, Rosalba Murphy (USA), Fionnuala Dunlop and Gráinne Watters, sons Anthony and Pat, sister Maureen Webb (Dublin), brother Joe (Coventry), grandchildren, great grandchild , nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, sons-in law, daughters-in law, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her home from today Monday from 6 o’clock to 9 o’clock, tomorrow Tuesday from 12 o’clock to 9 o’clock.

Removal on Wednesday morning at 11.30 walking to the Church of the Holy Redeemer arriving for 12 o’clock Funeral Mass.

Thereafter to St. Patrick’s Cemetery for burial (via Marian Park).

House private on Wednesday morning.

Family Flowers only, donations, if desired, to The Palliative Care Team.

Enquiries to Dixons Funeral Home T 042 93 34240.

May She Rest In Peace