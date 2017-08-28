Delaney visits Oriel Park as Dundalk announce new sponsorship deal

Dundalk FC and the Dundalk Credit Union have announced a new community partnership.



As Dundalk FC’s official Community Partner, Dundalk Credit Union’s support will enable Dundalk FC to launch a new community programme that will significantly increase the club’s activity with local schools and community groups.



Dundalk FC recognises the strong community focus, footprint and reputation that Dundalk Credit Union has in Dundalk and its surrounding areas, and with the financial and reputational support of Dundalk Credit Union, we are very excited to be able to expand our own important community work.



This community partnership will see an increased investment in the community coaching program run by Dundalk FC. Former club captain Liam Burns, as Dundalk FC’s community coach, actively engages with local primary, secondary and third-level colleges. Dundalk FC has enjoyed assisting many groups within the local community in areas such as mental health while the soccer scholarship scheme with DkIT is now entering its fourth year.



Dundalk Credit Union has a long and proud history of investing in and supporting the local community – over €500,000 has been contributed to community groups in sponsorship and support in the last 10 years. This new community partnership between Dundalk Credit Union and Dundalk FC gives Dundalk Credit Union the opportunity to not only expand its

community support and investment program but also to provide meaningful support to young players signed with the club, who are also enrolled on a 3rd level academic programme, with the introduction of an Educational Bursaries scheme.



Dundalk FC General Manager, Martin Connolly, said “We are delighted to welcome Dundalk Credit Union into the Dundalk FC team as official Community Partner. Dundalk Credit Union, like ourselves, has a strong community focus and occupies a prominent place in Dundalk and surrounding areas.



This is another good fit for Dundalk FC, and demonstrates the continued commitment of our organisation to the development of the youth of the town and the community”.



Dundalk Credit Union CEO Billy Doyle said “Dundalk Credit Union is delighted to take on this role as Community Partner of Dundalk FC, and is committed to supporting young players and community groups to deliver and perform to their full potential”.