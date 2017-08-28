Jake Carter and Dublin City Ramblers headline Seatown Festival in Dundalk this weekend

Dublin City Ramblers are among the headliners to play the Seatown Festival, which makes its return to Dundalk this weekend.

Headliners for the free festival which takes place on Saturday 3 and Sunday 4 September, include Jake Carter, Dublin City Ramblers, The Nooks, The Willing Fools, Who’s Eddie and the Dundalk Brass Band filling Seatown with live music from 4pm each day.

This year’s Seatown Festival has been made possible thanks to the sponsorship of Guinness and the coming together of participating bars – McManus’ Bar; Castle Bar; Donnolly’s Bar and O’Carroll’s Bar who have worked hard on a line up set to attract many to the Seatown area.

While everyone is enjoying the Music Festival atmosphere including BBQ and additional street entertainment, there is the added benefit of the weekend also supporting the locally based Men’s Sheds, SOSAD and The Birches.

Festival Organiser Greg Gormley said everyone in the area is looking forward to a great get together.

‘The Seatown Festival has always been a very popular music event and we are sure that this will also be the case this year.

'We’ve worked hard on ensuring we have a line up to suit as many people as possible and thanks to sponsorship from Guinness, it will be a non-ticketed event, with Meridien Security looking after the crowd.

‘Given that it is free, we are hoping that as many as people as possible will support our chosen causes.’

The live music starts on Saturday from 4pm with The Nooks, followed by the Dublin City Ramblers at 7pm and Jake Carter at 9pm.

Sunday’s line up starts with the Dundalk Brass Band at 4pm; Who’s Eddie at 6pm and The Willing Fools at 9pm.