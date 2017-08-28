Weather in Louth Monday 28 August 2017

Here in the weather in Louth today, courtesy of Met Éireann.

It will be cloudy but dry in Louth at first this morning with mist and fog patches.

Rain will spread across the area from the northwest later this morning and this afternoon and will be persistent at times.

Drier weather will follow later this evening.

It will be close and humid with top temperatures of 19 to 21 degrees Celsius.

Tonight will be dry with clear spells.

Lowest temperatures will be 8 to 11 degrees Celsius in slack variable breezes, with some mist in places.

The solar UV index for today will be low to moderate.