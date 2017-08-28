Deaths in Dundalk Monday 28 August 2017

The death has occurred of James (Jim) MC Cooey of Rock Road, Blackrock, Louth

Peacefully in Louth County Hospital, surrounded by his family on25th August 2017.

Jim (Retired ESB), beloved husband of Dolores (née Giles) and dear father of Olive and loving grandad of Iseult, and Oonagh. Deeply regretted by his wife, daughter, grandchildren, son in law Fergal Wilson, brother Enda and sister May Mc Court, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.



Reposing at at his home from 4pm until 8pm on Sunday.

Removal on Monday afternoon to St Oliver Plunkett Church, Blackrock, for Mass at 2pm.

Burial afterwards in St. Fursey's Cemetery, Haggardstown.

House private on Monday please.



May He Rest in Peace

The death has occurred of Michael McArdle of Tullycahan, Louth Village, Louth

Peacefully in Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital. 25th August 2017.

Brother of the late Gretta, Maureen, John, and Desmond. Deeply regretted by his brothers Patsy, Thomas and Seamus, sister Bernadette, brother-in-law Eddie Murphy, sisters-in-law, Shelia, Margaret, Anne, Patricia and Liz and nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.



Reposing at his home from 2pm until 8pm on Sunday.

Removal on Monday morning to The Church of the Immaculate Conception Louth, arriving for Mass at 11am.

Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

House private on Monday morning.

May He Rest in Peace.

The death has occurred of Mary Gaynor (née Smith) of Rockfield Close, Ardee, Louth

On 25th August 2017 peacefully at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda.

Mary will be sadly missed by her loving daughters Marion, Annette and her loving sons John, Noel and James, her sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, her sister Lil, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.



Mary will repose in her son James residence at 5 Rockfield Close, Ardee on Friday from 9pm and all day on Saturday.

House private on Sunday morning.

Removal on Sunday morning at 11:30am walking to the Church of the Nativity of Our Lady, Ardee arriving for 12 noon Mass followed by burial in Mosstown Cemetery.

May She Rest In Peace



The death has occurred of Olive Naylor (née Coleman) of The Manse, Dublin Road., Dundalk, Louth

Peacefully in Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital. 27th August 2017.

Olive beloved wife of the late Dennis, dear mother of June, Audrey and Michael and loving grandmother of Mark, Richard, Andrew, Alex and Patrick.

Deeply regretted by her son, daughters, grandsons, daughter in law Karen, great daughter in law Martina, Richard’s Fiancée Megan, relatives and friends.



Funeral Service on Wednesday at 2pm in St. Mary's Church, Ballymascanlon. Burial afterwards in adjoining churchyard.

House Private

Family flowers only. Donations to The Irish Cancer Society.

Rest in Peace

The death has occurred of Finola McFarlane (née Roe), Helensburgh, Scotland, formerly of Castle Street, Ardee.

Funeral Arrangements Later

Rest in Peace



The death has occurred of Audrey Gillepsie (née Morris) of Cois Abhainn, Kells Rd, Ardee, Louth / Carrickmacross, Monaghan

On 26th August 2017, peacefully at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda, Co. Louth.

Audrey will be sadly missed by her loving husband John, her loving sons Barry and Darren and her loving daughter Danielle, grandchildren Donnacha, Ella and Eoghan, daughter-in-law Ann Marie, sisters Mary, Geraldine, Sheila, Nuala and Pauline, brothers Gabriel and Ken, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Audrey will repose at her residence on Monday from 12 to 9pm.

House private on Tuesday morning.

Removal on Tuesday morning at 10:30am walking to the Church of the Nativity of Our Lady, Ardee, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am.

Cremation afterwards in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan.

Family Flowers Only Please

May She Rest In Peace