DkIT increases CAO round 1 offers for consecutive year

Dundalk Institute of Technology (DkIT) made a total of 2,414 first round CAO offers to students across the North East and beyond this week, a moderate increase on last year’s offers.

The Institute has seen significant increases in demand in Business and STEM subjects.

In relation to STEM, demand for Engineering Level 7 programmes in BEng in Electrical and Electronic Systems, BEng in Mechanical Engineering, BEng in Civil Engineering and BSc in Construction Technology saw a combined increase in 21%.

In Science, the BSc in Applied Bioscience, the BSc in Pharmaceutical Science, the BSc (Hons) in Environmental Bioscience and the BSc (Hons) in Agriculture also witnessed sizeable increases.

The School of Business and Humanities at DkIT which the institute’s largest academic school also saw substantial increases in the number of offers issued for its programmes BB in Business and Technology, BA in Digital Marketing, Communications and Public Relations and BB (Hons) in Business.

DkIT VP for Academic Affairs and Registrar, Dr. Patricia Moriarty points out that

'Skills in Business and STEM areas are of particular strategic national importance at this time and it is evident that students recognise strong career opportunities in this area.

'We are pleased to once again increase our overall CAO round-one offers this year and we look forward to welcoming our new students in September.

'For those parents or students who still have questions about their Higher Level Options or have interest in our available places, please feel free to contact our Admissions team by emailing admissions@dkit.ie or calling +353-0429370230.'

As a result of high industry demand, DkIT is also delighted to have awarded a number of additional places on some of its most popular programmes including BSc (Hons) in General Nursing (+ 6 places), BSc (Hons) in Intellectual Disability Nursing (+ 5 places), BSc (Hons) in Psychiatric Nursing (+ 6 places), BSC (Hons) in Early Childhood Studies and BSc (Hons) in Agriculture.

DkIT has joined colleges nationwide to offer potential students the opportunity to apply to a select number of courses via the CAO’s Available Places list. Applications for available places must be made directly via the CAO website.

More information can be found at www.dkit.ie/available-places