Water disruptions to affect Dundalk for two weeks

Irish Water have just announced today, that the water supply to parts of Dundalk, will be affected for two weeks, due to mains flushing works.

The works are to commence at 8:30am on Tuesday 29 August and are to continue until 6pm on Tuesday 12 September.

According to Irish Water's supply and service update today, mains flushing works may cause supply disruptions to Muirhevnamore, Tom Bellew Avenue, Avenue Road, Medebawn, Aghameen Park, Doolargy Avenue, College Manor, Hoey's Lane and surrounding areas in Dundalk, Co. Louth.

A traffic management system will be in place for the duration of works.

Irish Water are advising customers who need to contact them regarding this supply and service alert, to quote the reference number LOU013272.

This water supply disruption coincides with another in Dundalk that began last Monday and is to continue until Monday 4 September

