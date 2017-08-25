Emergency services dealing with crash on M1 in Louth

AA Roadwatch

Donard McCabe

Reporter:

Donard McCabe

AA Roadwatch have just advised motorists to be aware of a crash on the M1 motorway northbound.

The crash happened at J14 Ardee, with traffic down to one lane.

It is unknown as of yet if there have been any casualties.