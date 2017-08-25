Emergency services dealing with crash on M1 in Louth
AA Roadwatch
AA Roadwatch have just advised motorists to be aware of a crash on the M1 motorway northbound.
The crash happened at J14 Ardee, with traffic down to one lane.
#LOUTH #M1 Emergency services are dealing with a crash northbound at J14 Ardee. Traffic down to one lane. https://t.co/pdsEzJTRQr— AA Roadwatch (@aaroadwatch) August 25, 2017
It is unknown as of yet if there have been any casualties.
