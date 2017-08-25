Laptops and mobile phones stolen following burglary in Dundalk

Gardaí are warning people to be wary of purchasing stolen goods after a number of technological devices were burgled this week.



One break-in, which occurred overnight between 7pm on Monday and 7am on Tuesday, saw laptops and mobile phones taken from a house at Tom Bellew Avenue.



This comes after a number of Playstation 4 games consoles were reported stolen in both the Blackrock and Dublin Street areas of Dundalk last weekend.



Anyone who thinks they may have come in contact with the devices, or knows any further information, should contact Gardaí on (042) 938 8400.