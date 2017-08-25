Swimming restrictions imposed on Louth beach

Louth County Council have announced that they have imposed restrictions on Port beach in Clogherhead.

According to the warning notice, Bathers are advised not to swim at Port beach until further notice due to elevated bacteria readings from a sample taken on the 21st August 2017.

Louth County Council advise that the beach has been re-sampled and they are awaiting the results.

On www.beaches.ie, the expected duration of the restriction is indicated as being four days.

However, on Louth County Council's website, the warning advises bathers not to swim at the beach until further notice.

Beaches.ie states that the restriction is due to pollution, with the water quality being deteriorated due to 'suspected agricultural activities/runoff.'

To keep up to date with water quality of beaches in Louth and across Ireland, go to beaches.ie