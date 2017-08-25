Weather in Louth Friday 25 August 2017

Here is today's weather in Louth, courtesy of Met Éireann.

It will be cloudy today with showery rain at times. It will brighten this afternoon with some sunny spells developing and just some scattered showers.

Highest temperatures today will be 17 to 19 degrees in moderate south to southwest breezes.

Tonight it will be cool by mostly dry tonight, with clear spells and slack variable breezes.

Mist will form and thicken into fog in places. Lowest temperatures tonight will be 8 to 10 degrees Celsius.

The solar UV index today is low to moderate.