Deaths in Dundalk Friday 25 August 2017

The death has occurred of Michael Fields, St Gerards, Avenue Road, Dundalk,

Peacefully at his residence. Michael, beloved son of the late Ben and Maureen.

Sadly missed by his uncle Bobby and aunty Pat, cousins and all the staff and residents in Saint Gerards and Saint Marys Drumcar.



Reposing at his residence from 6-10pm on Friday.

Removal on Saturday morning at 10am to Saint Mary's Church, Drumcar, for Funeral Mass at 10.30am.

Burial afterwards in Saint Fintan's Cemetery, Sutton, arriving at approx 1pm

Rest In Peace

The death has occurred of Peadar Conlon of Sandfield Gardens, Blackrock and formerly of Shamrock Stabannon, Dundalk, Louth / Castlebellingham, Louth

On 24th August 2017, peacefully under the wonderful care of the staff at Moorehall Lodge, Drogheda and surrounded by his nieces and nephews.

Peadar is pre-deceased by his brothers and sisters and he will be sadly missed by his nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, grand-nephews, sisters-in-law Ebbie (Artoney) and Lea (USA), relatives neighbours and a large circle of friends.



Peadar will repose in Finlay's Funeral Home, Ardee, Co. Louth Thursday from 6:30pm to 9:30pm and on Friday from 10am.

Removal from Finlay's Funeral Home at 6:30pm to St. Nicholas Church, Stabannon arriving for 7pm.

Funeral Mass on Saturday morning at 11am followed by burial in Louth Village Cemetery.

May He Rest In Peace

The death has occurred of Marie Cain (née Connolly) ofLiverpool and formerly of Reagan's Terrace, Avenue Road, Dundalk, Louth

Very deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving family.



Lord Rest Her Gentle Soul



​Remembrance Mass for Marie will take place in Saint Joseph's Redemptorist Church on Saturday morning, 26th August 2017, at 9.30am, followed by burial of ashes in Saint Patrick's Cemetery, Dundalk.

May She Rest in Peace