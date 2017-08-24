Dundalk man setting out to smash current world record

Dundalk man Declan Loy aka 'IronDad' has embarked on beating the current Guinness Book of World Records for completing the most Ironman 70.3 mile races within a 12 month period.



The current record stands at 23 and Declan will do 30, already over the last 4 weeks he has completed 4 in total and heads of to Austria next week to complete number five. When you consider that each race comprises of a 1.9km swim, 90 km cycle and 21.2km run you can begin to understand the challenge he is undertaking.



He will swim a total of 57km, Cycle 2,700 km and Run 636 km on top of his weekly training schedule which is a total of 10 hours per week. In addition he will complete his first ever Full Ironman next Feb in Wannaka New Zealand were over one day he will swim 3.8km, cycle 180km and run 42.4km.



The task is even more challenging when you consider 18 months ago Declan couldn’t run 3miles he was 15.5 stone and could never have dreamt of doing a challenge like this. When Declan was asked why he is doing it he said: “I wanted a big challenge, but I didn’t start out with the idea of doing 30 Ironman’s, the first race I did was last year were I did an Olympic Triathlon, after this I got the idea of doing an Ironman.



“When I had this idea I thought I needed to hire the best coach for Ironman in Ireland, so I hired Bryan Mc Crystal the Irish Ironman record holder, Bryan started training me 15 hours per week for the Ironman. After completing my first Ironman 70.3 race on the 28th May this year at Lough Cultra I came home and had this thought, I wonder what the current world record is for the most 70.3 Ironman’s, I discover the record was 23# and immediately thought to myself I could do that.



“In doing this record attempt I could save time at the weekends training for the full ironman race because each 70.3 race would only take me 6 hours as opposed to the current 8 hours training I was doing at the weekend’s for the full Ironman. In addition I would get a medal ever weekend, break a world record and raise money for charity all at the same time. In my mind it was a no brainer and easy in my mind.”

On completing the world record Declan will travel the world as each record attempt has to be completed at an official Ironman race, he will travel to the UK, New Zealand, Austria, Spain, Cyprus and many more locations around the world which adds to the enormous task.



Declan intends to raise €150,000 for a not for profits organisation called Super You, which helps children and families with mental and emotional wellbeing providing tools to overcome and achieve challenge’s in life. When you consider the suicide rate among teenage girls is higher in Ireland than any EU state, while the rate among young Irish males is the second highest, according to a report analysing what governments are doing to prevent intentional injury to children this is a very worthy cause.



Declan says: “we need to deal with the root cause of these issues such as suicide, depression or any other illness. Rather than waiting for something to happen and helping a person then, we need to teach children at a young age how their mental and emotional health works and provide them tools to deal with challenges in life when they come. If we can do this then I believe we can save more lives.”



For more information on the 70.3 Ironman world Record attempts you can call Declan Loy at 0872821009 or follow Declan on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/declan.loy