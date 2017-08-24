Knife-wielding car thief arrested in Dundalk following multiple robberies

A 33-year-old has been arrested in Dundalk in relation to a number of car robberies around the area.



The man, who was apprehended by Gardaí at Rockfield Garden, is alleged to be the culprit responsible for a series of knife-point car thefts across recent weeks.



Gardaí confirmed to The Democrat that he was in possession of a blade at the time of his arrest. A hearing will now be set once court sittings have re-adjourned.



Anyone with further information on this or another incident should contact Gardaí on (042) 938 8400.