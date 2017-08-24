Commercial Vacancy rate of 14.3% in Louth

Commercial vacancy rates in Louth have increased from 13.8% to 14.3% since July 2016, while the national commercial vacancy rate increased from 13.1% in Q2 2016 to 13.5% in Q2 2017,

This is according to the GeoView Commercial Premises Vacancy Report for Q2 2017, published by GeoDirectory and DKM Economic Consultants.

Three towns in Louth were included in the report

Of these, Dundalk showed the highest vacancy rate at 19.1% while Drogheda and Ardee showed vacancy rates of 18.2% and 11.1%, respectively.

The new research shows that the highest vacancy rate of any county in Ireland, was recorded in Sligo at 18%. The lowest was Kerry with a commercial vacancy rate of 10.6%

The research also looked at commercial properties in each county and town in terms of sector they served.

In Louth overall, 44.3% of commercial properties operating in the services sector, followed by 26.3% operating in the distribution sector, 8.8% in health, 7.2% in construction, 6.2% in industry, 3.8% in education, 2.2% in financial and 1.2% in public administration.

This information is also available for the three towns in Louth in the report. It is as follows:

Town Service % Distrubtion % Health % Construction % Industry % Education % Financial % Public Admin % Ardee 41.7 27.9 13.1 4.2 6.4 2.2 2.2 2.2 Drogheda 45.5 28.1 11.6 4.0 4.4 3.4 2.5 0.6 Dundalk 46.0 28.9 9.4 2.6 5.0 3.9 2.8 1.5

A copy of the GeoView Commercial Vacancy report is available at www.geodirectory.ie