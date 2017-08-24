WINNER: David Yore crowned Dundalk Democrat Sports Person of the Week

After an incredibly tight vote, David Yore of local hurling club Naomh Moninne has landed the title of Dundalk Democrat Sports Person of the Week. Congratulations David.

David received 45 percent of the overall vote.

David's late salvo saved the day for Moninne against Pearse Óg in the Louth Senior Hurling Championship last week. The corner-forward scored two goals in a minute, with the second being of the highest order.

Closely behind in second place was David Finley of Louth Mavericks with 41 per cent of the vote.

Finley was awarded the MVP (Most Valuable Player) as the Mavs secured the IAFL1 championship with victory on the Mill Road on Sunday.

Well done to all who were nominated.