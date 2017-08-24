Irish country music legend to headline Knockbridge Vintage Day

The Annual Knockbridge Vintage Day and Working Rally will take place on Sunday, 10 September in Knockbridge just outside Dundalk.

Gates will open to the public at 1pm. There’ll be lots to keep everyone entertained, be they young or old, and a very enjoyable family day out is guaranteed.

The list of highlights on the day is endless.

One of Ireland's top country music entertainers, Declan Nerney will be on stage at 3pm to entertain everyone with his numerous chart hits.

There will be a Jiving Competition at 4pm so if you have the moves that can turn heads then don't be shy and come along. Top prize is €100.



New attractions this year include Crafty Rock. There will be Craft Classes for children given by their very talented crafters and also lots of Art and Craft market stalls.

Another new addition this year is the renowned magician, David Murray.

There will be an extensive display of vintage tractors, cars and bicycles in the field as well as vintage threshing and a working area which will include binders, reapers and vintage combines to name but a few for all the machinery enthusiasts.

There will be Cookery demonstrations and Flower Arranging by Veronica McMahon.

Children will be catered for in the fun corner with amusements including bouncing castles, puppet shows, slides, face painting, nail art, puppet show, an animal farm and many more novelty events.



Other attractions include Vintage Fashion Show, Sheep Racing, Tug of War competition, novelty games, Army Display and a Dog Show which always attracts a large number of entrants.

Whether you are a die hard vintage enthusiast or not, this is a day that you do not want to miss. All proceeds raised on the day will be donated to local charities.

For more information and details contact 00353 (0)87 2204261 or check out Knockbridge Vintage Club Facebook page.