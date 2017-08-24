Dundalk man arrested for racially abusing shop staff

A man from Knockbridge, Dundalk, was arrested in Dublin last month, for racially abusing shop staff in a Londis store over the price of a sandwich.

As reported by yesterday's Irish Independent, Padraig Kieran, from Dunbin, Knockbridge, Dundalk, was arrested, following the incident in Londis on Lower O'Connell Street in Dublin.

Mr Kieran appeared in Dublin District Court, where it heard the incident occurred on July 9.

He pleaded guilty to using threatening, abusive and insulting behaviour to cause a breach of the peace.

According to the Irish Independent report, Gardaí had responded to a report of a disturbance at the Londis and upon arriving, found Mr Kieran pointing at two staff members and shouting racist and other expletives at the staff.

Mr Kieran's solicitor informed the court that he regretted the racist comment and that it was not part of his normal character, saying that the dispute began over the price of a sandwich.

Mr Kieran's solicitor said that he had alcohol on board at the time and that he had overindulged, along with making poor choices.

Judge Anthony Halpin fined the man €99.